Taiwanese manufacturer HTC has released its new Desire 21 Pro 5G smartphone

Taiwanese manufacturer HTC quietly released its new smartphone. The device was named HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G.

The novelty is the successor to last year’s HTC Desire 20 Pro smartphone. The device received a plastic case with dimensions of 167.1 × 78.1 × 9.4 mm, as well as a 6.7-inch IPS-display. It has FHD + resolution, a 16MP front camera opening and a 90Hz refresh rate. The HTC Desire 21 Pro is powered by an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor. The chip is built using an 8-nanometer process technology and has a built-in 5G modem. The SoC comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is a slot for a memory card.

As for the photo and video capabilities of the smartphone, a quad camera with a 48 MP main module (f/1.8) is responsible for them. It is complemented by a wide-angle lens 8 MP (f / 2.2) with a coverage angle of 118 degrees, as well as a macro module and a depth sensor of 2 MP each. In addition, the novelty also received a 5000 mAh battery with 18-watt charging, a USB-C port, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 2.4 / 5 GHz and Android 10 OS out of the box.

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G will go on sale in Taiwan on January 21st. They will ask for $428 for the device. In Europe, the novelty should appear a little later.