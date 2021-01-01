T.J. Warren is knocked out with a broken leg

Indiana Pacers’ forward TJ Warren has been diagnosed with a stress fracture of his left leg, insider Adrian Voinarovski reported on his Twitter page.

Warren dropped out indefinitely. The forward previously suffered a similar injury to his right leg in 2016. Warren managed to fully recover from his injury. In the 2020/2021 season, T.J. entered the court in 4 matches, in which he averaged 15.5 points and made 3.5 rebounds.

Warren was one of the top players in the Orlando Bubble restart last season in the NBA, averaging 26.6 points per game. Indiana without Warren beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the last match of the NBA regular season – 119: 99 (32:21, 25:30, 31:17, 31:31).