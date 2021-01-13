Symptoms of the “British” strain of coronavirus in children are named
The “British” strain of coronavirus occurs in children with some distinctive symptoms, reports Express.
More than half of the sick children suffer from fatigue; many of them become withdrawn. In infants, the disease can manifest itself in fits of hysteria and crying.
53% of children with COVID-19 complained of headaches. Also, they may experience abdominal pain simultaneously, so doctors recommend that parents ask their sons and daughters if they have a headache if they have abdominal pain.
Temperatures above 37 degrees are found in almost half of the children who have contracted the new “British” strain of COVID-19. Also, the presence of infection in the body can indicate a sore throat.
About 35% of patients suffer from loss of appetite. According to doctors, most often, it is faced by kids under the age of one year.