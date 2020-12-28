Symptoms-harbingers of COVID-19 named

Doctors from the Mayo Clinic in the United States spoke about some coronavirus symptoms that precede the respiratory manifestations of COVID-19. The Daily Express reports this.

“COVID-19 can cause mild gastrointestinal symptoms, including loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea,” the experts said.

It is noted that these are not the most common symptoms, and they can last only one day. Diarrhea and nausea often occur before the onset of respiratory symptoms, doctors stressed.

Experts recalled that nausea could signal some other diseases — for example, the flu, migraines, gastrointestinal disorders, or depression.

In the case of coronavirus infection, nausea will be followed by coughing, fever, loss of taste, and smell.