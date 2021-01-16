Swiss insurer to stop working with “Nord stream-2”

The Swiss insurance company Zurich Insurance Group will stop providing its services related to the “Nord stream-2” project due to fears of sanctions from the United States, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

According to the agency’s interlocutors, the company may become a potential target of new American restrictions that will be adopted against companies providing technical certification and project insurance.

“Nord stream-2” involves constructing two strands of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The project is actively opposed by the United States, promoting its liquefied natural gas in the EU and some European countries, including Ukraine.