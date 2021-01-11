Swedish media allowed the start of a “gas war” with the arrival of Biden

The presidency of Joe Biden in the United States will start a “gas war” near Sweden over the Nord Stream-2 pipeline, Free News writes with reference to the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.

According to the authors of the article, President Biden’s entry does not portend changes in the US attitude to the pipeline. The Democrat is rather “even tougher of his (gas pipeline) opponent than Donald Trump.”

As vice president, Biden said that with pipelines under the Baltic Sea, Europe “will become even more dependent” on Russian gas. The best alternative, he called the supply of liquefied natural gas from the United States, the journalists recalled.

The article notes that the pipeline issue has already been resolved for Sweden since the government of the kingdom has already approved its laying through the Swedish economic zone. At the EU level, the project is causing political controversy due to the threat of US sanctions. However, the pipeline can count, in particular, on the sustained support of the German government.