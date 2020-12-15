Subaru is preparing to launch an electric crossover with dimensions like the Forester

Rumors have circulated on the network for several years that the Japanese manufacturer Subaru is working on a serial electric car. Now the company has officially confirmed this.

The European division of Subaru has published a short press release, according to which the new product should be shown “in the early 2020s.” Unfortunately, the manufacturer did not disclose any other information about the car, only hinted that the electric car would be the same size as the Forester model. That is, we are talking about an electric crossover. It is also known that the car will be built on the e-TNGA platform, developed jointly with Toyota.

