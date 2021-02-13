Study: Most Americans want Trump to leave politics

More than 50% of Americans believe that former US President Donald Trump should leave politics, according to the results of a study conducted by CNBC.

From February 2 to 7, before starting the impeachment process for Trump in the Senate, a thousand Americans across the country took part in an online survey. It is indicated that the error of the results obtained is plus or minus 3.5%.

According to the results, 54% of respondents voted for Trump to “completely retire from politics.” This opinion is shared by 81% of respondents from among Democrats and only 26% – from among Republicans.

According to the data obtained by the researchers, 74% of Republicans want Trump to continue to participate in politics, including 48% believe that he should remain the head of the Republican Party, and 12% believe that he should not lead any party.