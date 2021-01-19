Study: a third of those who recover from COVID-19 go back to the hospital

About 30% of first-wave coronavirus patients discharged from British hospitals were re-admitted within five months. These are the results of a joint study by the University of Leicester and the National Bureau of Statistics, reports the BBC.

The researchers studied a group of 47,780 former patients. The exact proportion of those who returned to hospitals within 140 days was 29.4%. 12.3% died. The study said many patients developed or worsened heart disease, diabetes, and chronic liver and kidney disease.

This could potentially mean that many more cases need to be included in the coronavirus mortality statistics. Today, in Britain, death from coronavirus is considered a death within 28 days after diagnosis.

Researchers urge people who have had the coronavirus to monitor their health carefully.

This is the largest study of its kind in Britain, says one of its authors, Professor Kamlesh Khunti of the University of Leicester.

“It seems that people return home, develop long-term symptoms, then go back to hospitals and die,” he says.

The scientist notes that “the main conclusion is that we need to prepare for the ‘long covid’.

— It’s a titanic task to keep track of all discharged patients. The health service is working at the limit, but some monitoring needs to be organized,” he added.