Storming the Capitol: more than 170 people can become defendants in criminal cases

Several dozen have already been charged.

WASHINGTON-US prosecutors said they had identified more than 170 people who may face criminal charges connected with last week’s attack on the Capitol Building.

And this number may reach several hundred when the large-scale search for rioters continues.

Acting District Attorney Michael Sherwin told reporters that more than 70 people had been charged in the District of Columbia so far, and prosecutors worked on at least 100 more.

“I suspect that this number will reach several hundred,” Sherwin told reporters at a briefing dedicated to a large-scale investigation of the riots, during which five people were killed, including a Capitol police officer.

Meanwhile, the leader of Democrats in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, said that President Donald Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol building should be included in the list of people who are banned from flying because they pose a threat to national security.

“We cannot allow these rebels to board a plane and become a source of new violence and damage,” Schumer said at a news conference.

A Democrat from New York, Schumer will soon become the Senate majority leader when his party gains control of the House.

Assistant Director of the FBI’s Washington office, Steven D’Antuono, told reporters that the bureau had received more than 100,000 photos and videos related to the riots from the public.