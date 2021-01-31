Stopping coal mining will not reduce methane emissions from mines to zero

According to the American Geophysical Union, the amount of methane released into the atmosphere during coal mining is significantly higher than previously thought. This is stated in a new study by the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory of the US Department of Energy.

The researchers estimate that methane emissions from coal mines are about 50% higher than previously thought. Lead author Nazar Kholod believes the higher rates are mainly due to two factors: methane emissions from thousands of abandoned mines and higher methane levels in coal seams that are getting deeper.

The results are important for the Earth’s climate because methane is about 25 times more powerful than carbon dioxide in terms of heating. In addition to coal mining, other major sources of methane emissions worldwide include wetlands, agriculture, and oil and gas industries.

This study is one of the first to take into account methane leaks from old abandoned mines. Cold noted that water almost completely stops the methane leak for about seven years by flooding a closed mine. But when an abandoned mine closes without flooding, like many of them, methane seeps into the air for decades.

While methane produced in some industries is captured and used to create additional energy, it is more difficult to capture coal mines, where gas usually makes up a tiny fraction of the total airflow.

Globally, coal production is declining in the United States and Europe but is growing rapidly in other parts of the world: Southeast Asia and India. The authors note that less coal production does not result in less methane emissions.

“As coal mines close, the proportion of coal mines that have been abandoned but still emit methane will only increase,” Kholod said.

The research group estimates that in 2010 103 billion cubic meters of methane was emitted from active underground and open-pit mines and another 22 billion cubic meters from abandoned mines. The total of 125 billion cubic meters for 2010 is 50% higher than the estimated 83 billion cubic meters obtained by the American Geophysical Union’s Emission Data System.