Stock indexes in the United States declined

The main factor influencing investor sentiment was information about Joseph Biden’s plans to spend $1.9 trillion to fight the consequences of the pandemic, Bloomberg reports.

Key indexes on the New York Stock Exchange declined after the opening session on Friday.

According to data on the trading platform website, the Dow Jones index fell by 143.89 points (minus 0.42%), to the level of 30 866,77. The S&P 500 index, which includes the 500 largest companies in the US market, fell 10.20 points (minus 0.26%) to 3 785,29. The Nasdaq electronic exchange index fell 1.23 points (minus 0.02%) to 13 115,84.

The price of February futures for WTI crude oil after the opening of trading fell by 1.40%, to $52.82 per barrel. Gold futures fell 0.55% to $ 1 841,30 a troy ounce.

As noted by the Bloomberg news agency, the main factor influencing investor sentiment was information about the plan of US President-elect Joseph Biden to direct $1.9 trillion to combat the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. This plan, the agency noted, may be subject to serious adjustments during the discussion in Congress. There is a possibility that some taxes will be raised simultaneously with it. “There is an understanding among market participants that this plan is only a starting point for negotiations,” the agency quoted John Porter, head of the securities operations department at Mellon Investments, as saying.