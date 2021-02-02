Stock indexes in New York rose

This is due to the expectations of positive data from the financial statements of Amazon and Alphabet.

Key indexes of the New York Stock Exchange showed strong growth after the session’s opening on Tuesday.

According to the data on the trading platform website, the Dow Jones index rose by 255.57 points (+0.85%), to the level of 30 467,48. The S&P 500 index, which includes the 500 largest companies in the US market, rose 35.78 points (+0.95%) to 3 809,64. The Nasdaq electronic exchange index rose 143.59 points (+1.07%) to 13 546,98.

The price of March futures for WTI crude oil after the opening of trading rose by 2.73%, to $55.01 per barrel. The price of gold futures fell by 1.34%, to $ 1 839,30 per troy ounce.

Commenting on the opening of the session, The Wall Street Journal noted that investors ‘ sentiment is influenced by two factors-expectations of positive financial statements of major technology companies and a decrease in the number of cases of coronavirus infection detected in the United States.

Data on Amazon and Alphabet will be presented after the end of the session on Tuesday. In this regard, the newspaper recalled that since the beginning of this year, the quotations of large technology companies have increased by 4%. Haney Redha, head of multi-asset operations at PineBridge Investments, said in an interview with the newspaper, “market participants generally expect very positive financial results from technology companies.”