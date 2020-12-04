Stock indexes in New York rose, despite data from the US Department of Labor

Investor sentiment was affected by data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 245,000 jobs were created in November, compared to 638,000 in October.

Key indexes on the New York stock exchange showed moderate growth after the session opened on Friday.

According to data on the trading platform’s website, the Dow Jones index rose by 73.18 points (+0.24%) and stopped at 30 042,70. The S&P 500 index, which includes the 500 largest companies in the US market, rose 7.52 points (+0.21%) to 3 674,24. The NASDAQ electronic exchange index rose 12.30 points (+0.10%) to 12389,49.

The price of January futures for WTI crude oil after the opening of trading rose by 0.26% to $45.76 per barrel. Gold futures rose 0.33% to $ 1 847,10 a Troy ounce.

Investor sentiment was influenced by data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 245 thousand jobs were created in November, while in October – 638 thousand. “This figure is significantly lower than what experts expected,” The Wall Street Journal noted.

“Data on the labor market situation is important,” the newspaper quoted Tom Hainline, head of investment strategy at US Bank Wealth Management, as saying. Still, they actually confirm what is already known: the pace of economic recovery will remain at the current level until the restrictions imposed in connection with the pandemic are lifted.”