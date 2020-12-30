Steven Soderbergh began work on the “philosophical” sequel to “Contagion”

Steven Soderbergh has begun work on a sequel to his “prophetic” 2011 pandemic film. The screenwriter of the project is the same-Scott Burns, IndieWire reports.

While the work has only just begun, but it is already known that the new tape will not be a direct continuation of the first one. According to the director, it will cover similar topics and ideas.

“Scott Burns and I are working on one project-a philosophical continuation of ‘Contagion,’ but in a different context. It will be two similar hairs, but completely different colors,” the director shared.

Soderbergh’s “Contagion” became one of the most talked-about films in 2020, as the film deals with the epidemic of a deadly disease in the United States, the chaos it caused, and the measures taken by the government.

The 2011 film stars Matt Damon, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Laurence Fishburne, and Marion Cotillard. There is no information yet on whether they will return to their roles in the new project.