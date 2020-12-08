Steve Jobs’s daughter became a model and starred in a candid photoshoot

The youngest heiress of Steve Jobs and his wife Lauren Powell, is taking her first steps in the modelling business. She recently starred in a photoshoot for the cosmetic brand Glossier. In some shots, the girl posed nude, sitting in a bubble bath with a glass of wine. In other photos, Eva advertises the company’s products, wearing barely visible makeup.

Little is known about the life of the young model. Eva studied at Stanford University, where her parents once met, and one of her main hobbies is equestrian sports. Eva is one of the most experienced riders in the world under the age of 25. According to Horse Sport, Jobs’ daughter was ranked fifth in the top 1000 riders in her age category in 2019.

Earlier in an interview, Eva shared: “I am a very sensitive person. I get very upset if I make mistakes – in life or in horseback riding. I am learning that mistakes are normal. And that every person can learn something – absolutely from everyone. “

Recall that the children of Steve Jobs did not inherit from their outstanding father. After the death of her husband, the widow of the Apple founder stated that she does not plan to leave a multibillion-dollar fortune to children, since she considers it wrong to accumulate huge wealth in the hands of one family. Lauren noted that neither she nor Steve aspired to become rich. Therefore, Powell decided to send her husband’s fortune to charity and the development of educational and cultural projects.