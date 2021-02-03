Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter Eve is dating singer Harry Hudson

The youngest daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, 22-year-old Eve, is dating 27-year-old American singer Harry Hudson. They announced the affair on their Instagram accounts at the end of December, but the Western press only drew attention to this today.

Eve and Harry published a series of romantic joint shots: some were taken against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset, others during walks, and one was taken during the joint celebration of Christmas.

Team, – the girl signed these frames.

I was in no hurry, yes, yes, – entitled joint pictures with my beloved Harry.

Last year, the press attributed Eve Jobs to a romantic relationship with Timothy Chalamet. The public does not know anything about Harry Hudson’s novels, but at one time he was very friendly with the entire large Kardashian family – Jenner.

Hudson began his singing career at a very young age, but at the age of 20, he was forced to leave his favourite business due to the diagnosis of Hodgkin’s lymphoma made by doctors. Harry managed to overcome the disease, after which he returned to music, and in 2018 released his debut album.

Eve is the youngest daughter of Steve Jobs and his only wife, Lauren Powell. The girl has an older brother, Reed, and a sister, Erin. Since childhood, Eve has been fond of equestrian sports and is a professional rider, and at the end of 2020 she made her debut as a model: she starred in an advertising campaign for the Glossier cosmetics brand.

Steve Jobs made no secret that he devoted little time and attention to his children, especially daughters. At the same time, Yves, the entrepreneur who died of pancreatic cancer in 2011, called the strong-willed and fearless girl who “will someday lead Apple if she does not become the president of the United States.”