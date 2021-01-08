Stella Tennant’s family confirmed the model’s suicide

December 22 last year it became known about the death of British supermodel Stella Tennant. This event shocked many representatives of show business, but the reason for the death of the 50-year-old model was hushed up for some time.

The other day, her family members decided to break the silence and officially admitted that the podium star had committed suicide. The Telegraph published an interview with representatives of the Stella family, which says:

“We were overwhelmed by the sympathy and support that came to us after Stella’s death. She was beautiful at heart, she was adored by close relatives and friends. <…> Stella has been unwell lately. She could not continue to live, despite the love of those closest to her. “

People close to the celebrity reported that she suffered from mental problems that she could not cope with for some time. Tennant committed suicide just a week after her 50th birthday. And a few months before that, Stella broke up with her husband, photographer David Lasnet, with whom she lived for 21 years. Four children remained from their marriage.

In the immediate aftermath of the supermodel’s passing, her relatives confirmed this fact but asked public and media members to respect their privacy and privacy.