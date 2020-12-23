Stella Tennant dies a few days after her 50th birthday

“It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on December 22, 2020,” the model’s relatives said in a statement. Stella was a wonderful woman who inspired us all,” her family said.

The police clarified that in the circumstances of Tennant’s death, which occurred five days after her anniversary, nothing suspicious was seen. The Scottish model made a name for herself in the early 1990s, appearing in photoshoots on Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar pages.

She has run shows for Versace and Alexander McQueen and campaigns for Calvin Klein, Jean-Paul Gaultier and Burberry. Tennant took part in the closure of the 2012 London Olympics alongside other British models including Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell. Tennant, an androgynous aristocrat, was the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, and Duchess Deborah Cavendish, nee Mitford.

Before becoming a model, Tennant studied at the Winchester School of Art and was an aspiring sculptor. According to her, the sculpture was her first love. She entered the modelling business after Vogue photographer Steven Meisel noticed her.

In the late 1990s, fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld made Tennant the face of Chanel, marking her resemblance to its founder, Coco Chanel. Tennant has campaigned to reduce energy use and reduce the environmental impact of fast fashion off the runway.

“We’re not going to change our habits anytime soon, but I think this is a definite step in the right direction,” Tennant said of her work in an interview with the Guardian last year.

In the same interview, she said that she wears clothes leftover from the 1990s, and buys about five new clothes a year.

“At my age, I think it’s normal to lose interest in consumerism and love for shopping,” she said in the same interview. “We all need to think a little more.”

Tennant went out of fashion in 1998 due to her first pregnancy, but then returned from time to time to participate in separate projects. In 1999, she married a French-born photographer David Lazne. The wedding ceremony took place in a small church near the border of England and Scotland. The couple had four children.