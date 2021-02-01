Startup Neuralink Musk implants a chip in a monkey’s brain that allows the power of thought to play video games

Billionaire Elon Musk, a neuro-tech startup Neuralink, which is developing an interface for connecting the brain to a computer, successfully implanted a chip in the monkey’s brain, after which it was able to play video games using the mind. The founder of the company, Elon Musk, spoke about this during a chat in the Clubhouse application, reports Meduza with reference to Bloomberg.

“We have a monkey with a wireless implant in its skull with tiny wires that can play video games with its mind,” Musk said.

Elon Musk noted that the implanted implant is invisible, and the monkey is “happy”. According to the entrepreneur, Neuralink expects the experimental monkeys to play smart ping-pong with each other.

Musk promised to show a video of monkeys playing video games in the near future, about a month later.

Elon Musk founded startup Neuralink in 2017 with over $ 100 million in investment. The company is developing a brain-computer interface in order to enable people to eliminate the consequences of brain and spinal cord injuries and to replenish lost abilities with the help of an implant.

In August 2020, Elon Musk reported that a wireless version of the neurointerface was implanted into the brains of pigs, after which it was removed without harm to animals.