Startup Metalenz has created a single system of flat lenses with nanostructures

A new company called Metalenz has created a unified flat lens system that uses a technology called optical metasurfaces. Such a camera can produce a higher quality image than a traditional system, collect more light for brighter photographs, and even provide new forms of perception in less space.

Instead of using plastic and glass lens elements stacked on top of the image sensor, Metalenz uses a single lens built on a 1 × 1 to 3 × 3 millimeter glass plate. The embedded nanostructures, one-thousandth the width of a human hair, bend the light beams in a way that eliminates many of the disadvantages of single-lens systems.

Light travels through these patterned nanostructures, which at the microscopic level look like millions of circles of different diameters. As a result, the image quality is as sharp as that of a multi-lens system, and nanostructures do the job of reducing or eliminating many of the aberrations that degrade image quality found in traditional cameras. And the design not only saves space. Metalenz can deliver more light back to the image sensor, resulting in brighter, clearer images than what you would get with traditional lens elements.

Serial production of Metalenz will begin by the end of the year. Its first application will serve as a 3D sensor lens system in a smartphone. Devlin says modern 3D sensors like Apple’s TrueDepth camera for Face ID actively illuminate the scene with lasers to scan faces, but that could drain the phone’s battery. Since Metalenz can direct more light onto the image sensor, it claims that this helps save energy.

By installing a 3D sensor on the front of the phone for face authentication with this system, the Metalenz system can eliminate the need for a bulky camera notch protruding into the screen like in modern iPhones. The amount of space saved by ditching traditional lenses will allow more phone manufacturers to place sensors and cameras under the device’s glass display.

But Metalenz technology can be used in everything from medical devices to augmented and virtual reality cameras and car cameras.