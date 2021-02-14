Stars of Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings teamed up for the first time

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood and actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the wizard boy series, have teamed up for the first time. Together they starred on the cover of the British magazine Empire. The picture was published in the edition’s Instagram.

It is noted that the photo was taken in honour of the anniversary of the cult films: the first parts of both films were released in 2001, 20 years ago.

“20 years of magic. In an exclusive piece, Elijah Wood and Daniel Radcliffe have teamed up for the first time to celebrate the Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter jubilees, ” the caption says.

In an article dedicated to the films’ anniversary, Wood and Radcliffe talked about filming in cult franchises.

Previously, actor Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter series, made an unexpected confession about the franchise. The actor admitted that he only saw the first three parts of the franchise, and then stopped watching them.