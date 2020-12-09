Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2 will be released on Android and iOS in December
In December, another Star Wars game will be released on mobile platforms, which will delight KOTOR fans.
Aspyr Media announced that the mobile port of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords will be released on December 18 for iPhone, iPad, and Android. The game will be available as a premium app for $15 and no in-app purchases. Players can already pre-order KOTOR 2 on the App Store, and pre-registration is available for Google Play users.
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 takes place five years after the original KOTOR events. The Jedi are on the brink of extinction, and the Old Republic is about to fall. The only hope is a lone Jedi trying to reconnect with the Force.
“As this Jedi, players will have to make the most difficult decision in the galaxy – to follow the light side or succumb to the dark side.”