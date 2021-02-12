Stable version of Android 10 released on Nintendo Switch

The craftsmen from the XDA Developers forum managed to install the Android 10 operating system on the Nintendo Switch console. In this case, we are not talking about a test assembly, as before, but about a stable version of the software.

The firmware is based on LineageOS 17.1 for Nvidia Shield TV. The software contains many useful features. For example, the “deep sleep” mode, which saves battery power when the device is not in use. In this mode, the gadget can work for several weeks. In addition, the system boasts support for the Joy-Con, Pro, and Hori Joy-Con controllers, reduced fan noise, improved touch controls, as well as optimized Wi-Fi connectivity, and even OTA updates.

Anyone can install the system but at their own peril and risk. By the way, the firmware is available in two versions: Android 10 and Android 10 TV. The latter, unfortunately, loses compatibility with some applications, but it works better with the docking station.