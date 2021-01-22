Stable version EMUI 11 released for Huawei MatePad Pro tablet

At the end of last year, Huawei released EMUI 11 for the MatePad Pro tablet and the Mate Xs foldable smartphone in China, and now the firmware has finally made its way to the global market.

The system has already begun to receive participants in the beta testing program, as well as users of devices with EMUI 10.1 on board. For the MatePad Pro, the update came out with build number 11.0.0.16, and for the Mate Xs – 11.0.0.166.

A large list of changes has been added to the new software version, which includes all the main features of the EMUI 11 shell. For example, an updated Always-on Display (AOD) mode, a new interface and animation, synchronization of system sounds and vibration, animated icons, Smart Multi- Window, which allows you to minimize applications to windows and hide them in a special side menu, new branded applications and much more.