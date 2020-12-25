Square Enix announces release date for NieR Reincarnation for Android and iOS

NieR Reincarnation has finally got a release date for Android and iOS, but only gamers in Japan will be able to play first.

On December 24, Square Enix streamed the NieR franchise, capturing a piece of Yoko Taro’s image. Together, company representatives announced the imminent release of NieR Reincarnation, which is scheduled for February 18, 2021.

Still, the first thing Square Enix will release the game in Japan for Android and iOS and has not yet named a global release date. Even the game’s English-language Twitter account is still silent, and the last post came out in September. So everyone from other countries will have to either wait or get confused with creating a foreign account.

Recall that NieR Reincarnation is a JRPG with gacha elements. Players will be able to assemble their own team of various characters and participate in battles with monsters. For the release in Japan, Square Enix even prepared a collaboration and will let the Androids 2B, 9S, and A2 from NieR Automata into the world of NieR Reincarnation.