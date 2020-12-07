Spotify coming soon to support local music playback

We recently reported that Spotify is testing an Instagram Story counterpart in its app. Now there is information about another upcoming innovation.

It’s about supporting local music playback. That is, users will be able to sync their library with Spotify and listen to it anytime without an Internet connection. This was revealed by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong on Twitter. According to the leak, the company is already testing the feature on Android. It should appear in the application settings.

Spotify is finally working on on-device local files support for Android! No need to sync it from your desktop anymore 😀 pic.twitter.com/fVKiFAyxbs — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 6, 2020

Unfortunately, when it will be added is unknown. It is also not yet clear whether such an opportunity will be available to everyone, or whether only Premium account owners will have access to it.