American boxer Errol Spence Jr. defeated fellow countryman Danny Garcia and defended his WBC and IBF welterweight titles.

The bout, which took place on Saturday in Texas, lasted 12 rounds and ended with a victory for Spence Jr. by unanimous decision with a score of 116-112, 116-112, 117-111.

For the 30-year-old Spence Jr., this victory was 27th in 27 fights. Garcia, 32, suffered his third defeat with 36 wins.