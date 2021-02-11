Spectrometer detects hydrogen chloride for the first time in the atmosphere of Mars

For the first time in the atmosphere of Mars, hydrogen chloride has been detected by direct measurements, the press service of Roscosmos reports.

Hydrogen chloride was found in the atmosphere of Mars, the discovery was made by the Russian spectrometer of the ExoMars-2016 project.

Hydrogen chloride appeared in the atmosphere during a global dust storm and gradually disappeared after its end. This discovery forces us to revise the models of chemical reactions associated with the interaction of the surface and atmosphere of Mars, the press service of Roscosmos notes.

This is the first time a halogen gas has been recorded in the atmosphere of Mars, and it is a witness to a completely new chemical cycle that we have to understand. Kevin Olsen, professor at the University of Oxford, one of the lead authors of the article

Hydrogen chloride HCl has been known in the atmospheres of at least two planets in the solar system: Earth and Venus. On Earth, it is released into the air from the sea when sea salt particles are converted to aerosol.

According to the representatives of the department, there are two hypotheses, from where hydrogen chloride appeared on Mars. The first is dust particles raised from the surface or active volcanism. It is known that a small amount of hydrogen chloride is released during eruptions on Earth.

In this case, “bursts” in the concentration of this substance would have to correspond to seismic events on Mars, but so far no correlation has been found with data from the InSight lander, which observes seismic activity on Mars.

The second, the coincidence in time with the beginning and end of dust storms, suggests that the chlorine source is still “on the surface”.

The main question is also that it is not completely clear how chlorine is converted from an integral part of Martian minerals to gaseous hydrogen chloride. It is also unknown where the hydrogen chloride disappears after the dust storm.