Special Forces entered the Capitol building, where the protesters are located
According to NBC News, Special Forces entered the US Capitol building, where protesters had earlier broken in.
The TV channel has published a video that shows how employees of special troops pass through the corridor of Congress. The caption reads: “FBI swat team at the Capitol Complex.”
Earlier, protesters who had gathered in the capital in support of incumbent President Donald Trump stormed into the congress building, interrupting a meeting that was supposed to confirm the victory in the fall election of Joseph Biden.