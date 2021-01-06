Speaker of the US House of Representatives Pelosi evacuated to a safe place

According to Reuters, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, was evacuated from the Capitol and is safe, citing her representative.

Supporters of the current President Donald Trump and the police clashed outside the Capitol building. Law enforcement officers used tear gas and stun grenades. There are victims. The US Senate adjourned. Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building and surrounded the Senate chamber. Later, Trump called on demonstrators in Washington to act peacefully, although he had previously called on them to go to Congress.