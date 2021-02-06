Spanish government is shocked by Messi’s salary

Spanish Minister of Culture and Sports Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes spoke about the salary that Lionel Messi receives at Barcelona. BeSoccer quotes his words.

Uribes said the exorbitant sums shocked the Spanish government. In his opinion, football players need to reduce wages, but the capitalist society dictates its own rules. “We must take into account the fact that people are going through difficult times. We need to think about scientists making money like football players, ” the politician said.

On January 31st, El Mundo revealed the details of Messi’s contract at Barcelona. It was reported that the total amount of payments would be almost 556 million euros. Also, in case of leaving the club, the forward will receive 39 million euros in loyalty bonus. The Argentine wanted to leave Barcelona after the incident.

In the summer of 2020, Messi intended to leave the Catalans. However, the Barcelona management managed to persuade the player to stay with the club. The current agreement expires in the summer of 2021.