SpaceX successfully launched Turkish satellite into orbit

SpaceX has successfully launched a booster rocket with a Turkish communications satellite.

The Falcon 9 rocket was launched from the Cape Canaveral Cosmodrome in Florida at 21:14 US East Coast time. The broadcast was conducted on the official website of the company.

After 8 minutes 28 seconds after launch, the first reusable stage Falcon 9, which was used for the fourth time, made a controlled vertical landing on the Just Read the Instructions offshore platform in the Atlantic, 673 km from the launch site.

The short-term delay was due to the problem of tracking the flight range. Before the launch, forecasters predicted a 70 percent chance of favorable launch conditions.

According to the Anadolu agency, the satellite of the fifth generation will be in operation for 30 years. It will help provide television broadcasting services in Turkey, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and a number of other regions.

The satellite is expected to start operating in the second half of 2021.