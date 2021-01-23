SpaceX postponed the launch of a booster rocket with over 140 satellites

SpaceX abandoned its original plans and postponed the planned launch of the Falcon 9 launch vehicle with 143 satellites on January 23. This was announced during a broadcast on the company’s website.

To make such a decision, SpaceX leadership was forced by adverse weather conditions.

The dispatcher clarified that the launch was postponed for a day. According to him, favourable conditions can be expected on Sunday, after 10 o’clock on the US East Coast time.

On January 18, Elon Musk’s competitor, Virgin Orbit, launched its LauncherOne rocket into orbit for the first time. During the launch, nine CubeSat satellites were launched into orbit. “We are proud to say that LauncherOne has completed its first space mission, bringing satellites into space for our NASA friends,” the company said.