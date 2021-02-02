SpaceX may launch a rocket with a fully civilian crew in 2021

One of the four participants of the flight will be the founder of Shift4 Payments, Jared Isaacman.

By the end of 2021, SpaceX may launch a Falcon 9 rocket, which will be crewed entirely by civilians. The press service of the company announced this; this launch will take place as part of the Inspiration4 program.

“SpaceX intends not earlier than the last quarter of this year to launch a Falcon 9 rocket as part of the Inspiration4 program – the first fully commercial mission of astronauts to orbit,” the report says. One of the four participants of the flight will be the founder of the company Shift4 Payments Jared Isaacman; the remaining crew members will be announced later.

The launch is scheduled to take place at the Kennedy Space Flight Center in Florida. After entering Earth orbit, the crew will stay there for several days, circling the Earth every 90 minutes, and then land off the coast of Florida.