SpaceX launches launch vehicle with Starlink satellites

The US Company SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 launch vehicle with 60 Starlink microsatellites on Thursday.

The launch from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral (Florida) took place at 01:19 East Coast time.

The first stage of the carrier was previously used for four launches. SpaceX employees were able to once again return this Falcon 9 element to Earth. About nine minutes after the launch, the stage descended smoothly onto the floating platform, Of Course, I Still Love You in the Atlantic Ocean. This technology allows the company to reduce the cost of the next media launch.

SpaceX planned to launch two Starlink microsatellite clusters into orbit four hours apart on Thursday. However, the company later decided to postpone the second launch on February 5.