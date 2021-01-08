SpaceX launches launch vehicle with a Turkish communications satellite

It is expected to start operating in the second half of 2021.

The American company SpaceX carried out on Thursday the Falcon 9 carrier rocket’s launch with the Turkish communication satellite Turksat 5A. The broadcast was conducted on the SpaceX website.

The launch from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral (Florida) took place at 21:14 East Coast time. The satellite is expected to start operating in the second half of this year.

According to the Anadolu agency, the fifth-generation satellite will be operated for 30 years. It will be used to provide television broadcasting services in Turkey, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and several other regions.