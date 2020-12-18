SpaceX has postponed the launch of the Falcon 9 with a satellite for US intelligence

The launch of the Falcon 9 launch vehicle with the NROL-108 mission for US space exploration has been postponed until Friday due to technical problems with the second stage identified during the preparation for launch, SpaceX said.

The rocket’s launch was supposed to take place at 9.45 am East Coast time, but about two minutes before the launch, the command was given to cancel it. According to the company, this was an abnormal indicator of the second stage of the Falcon 9.

Since the launch window allowed, experts hoped to eliminate the problem, but after an hour and a half, they decided to cancel the launch; it is planned that a new attempt will take place on Friday. “We are canceling the launch of NROL-108 for today so that specialists can study the data more closely. Falcon 9 and NROL-108 in good condition. Specialists are working on using the backup launch window, which opens tomorrow at 9.00,” SpaceX said on Twitter.

SpaceX performs launches for us military space intelligence under a contract with the pentagon. The current launch should be the fifth flight for the Falcon 9 reusable first stage.