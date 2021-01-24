SpaceX has launched a record number of satellites simultaneously

143 satellites were sent into space, including 10 devices of the global Starlink communication system.

On Sunday, SpaceX successfully launched a record 143 satellites into space with a single carrier rocket as part of the Transporter-1 program.

We are talking about several dozen microsatellites and nanosatellites, including 10 devices of the global Starlink system, designed to provide broadband Internet access in places where it is unreliable, expensive, or completely inaccessible.

SpaceX announced on Twitter that the Starlink family of satellites would be launched for the first time into a polar orbit perpendicular to the Earth’s equator.

The company also noted that the joint launch technology expands the capabilities of small satellite operators to put their vehicles into orbit.

A Falcon 9 rocket developed by SpaceX was used for the launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida. This was the second launch attempt. The first was scheduled for Saturday, but the start was canceled due to weather conditions.