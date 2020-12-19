Space guards will appear in the USA

In the United States, there will be space guards (guardians) – this is what the military personnel of the Space Force will be called, Vice President Mike Pence said.

Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians. pic.twitter.com/Tmlff4LKW6 — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 18, 2020

“I am honoured to announce, on behalf of the US President, that men and women serving in the US Space Force will henceforth be called guards,” Pence said at a White House ceremony celebrating the year since the creation of the Space Force.

Space Forces said on Twitter that the name was chosen from hundreds of proposals and after polls both within the new branch of the military and among the public.