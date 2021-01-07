South African racer rushed to hospital after Dakar crash

South African racer Henk Lategan, driving a Toyota SUV in the Dakar Rally, has been admitted to hospital following an accident during the fifth stage of this year’s race in Saudi Arabia.

As reported on the Dakar website, Lategan had an accident on Thursday at the start of the stage’s special stage and broke his collarbone. He was flown by helicopter to Riyadh, his co-pilot Brett Cummings was not injured.

Lategan after the fourth stage of the “Dakar” was the fourth in the general classification of off-road vehicles. The South African is a teammate with three-time Dakar winner Qatar Nasser Al-Attiyah.

A day earlier, an Indian motorcycle racer Santosh Chanchanguppe Shivashankar got into an accident on the Dakar. He fell and hit his head on a stone during the fourth stage of the rally. The rider was taken to a hospital in Riyadh. According to the Spanish edition of ABC, the victim is in an artificial coma.