Source codes of games CD Projekt posted online

Earlier this week, February 9, CD Projekt survived a hacker attack, during which important company documents were stolen, including the source code of the games. The hackers threatened to put the obtained data on the auction and proceeded from threats to action.

According to Tom’s Hardware, Gwent’s source code has already been made public, but the forums where the file appears are trying to suppress its mass distribution.

At the same time, the hackers decided to make money on the source codes of Cyberpunk 2077, “Blood Feud,” and versions of Witcher 3 for the new and old generation. Also, the lot included internal documents of CD Projekt and “crimes of CD Projekt RED.”

The EXPLOIT forum was chosen as a trading platform. The authors of the attack note that transactions on other forums or exchanges are fakes. Bidding for the source code of Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and CDPR documents start at $ 1,000,000 with a minimum bid increment of $500,000. Simultaneously, hackers are ready to immediately give the lot to a buyer who will offer $7,000,000.

To participate in the auction, the account of the forum user must have at least 0.1 bitcoin.

In turn, CD Projekt has not yet retaliated. After the attack, the company launched an investigation and insisted that it had no plans to enter into negotiations with the hackers. The studio’s official Twitter account also noted that the personal data of former employees must be safe. Still, he recommends that former employees be careful and include warnings about fraudulent activities just in case.