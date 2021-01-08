Sony unveils new line of smart TVs – Bravia

In anticipation of CES 2021, Sony has introduced a new line of smart TVs – Bravia XR.

The line’s main feature is the use of an intelligent processor Cognitive Processor XR, which, as the manufacturer assures, works like a human brain and goes beyond conventional artificial intelligence algorithms.

“While conventional artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms can recognize and analyze image elements such as color, contrast, and detail separately, the new processor can analyze the entire spectrum of elements at the same time, which is similar to the work of the human brain,” explains Sony …

The processor also determines the sound source’s location on the screen and adjusts the soundstage, ensuring full image and acoustics match and creating a surround sound.

“With the new line of Sony TVs, we have taken a completely new approach to the transmission of images and sound. We want viewers to experience genuine emotions and experiences, and such feelings cannot be caused by something fake. Bravia XR TVs with an intelligent processor Cognitive Processor XR analyze the image in the same way as the human brain does, ”said Ikeda Kentaro, General Manager of the TV Technology Marketing Department of Sony Electronics Product Marketing in Russia and the CIS.

The following models are available in the line:

Master Series Z9J 8K (LED) – 75 and 85 inches

Master Series A90J (OLED) – 55, 65, and 83 inches

Master Series A80J (OLED) – 55, 65 and 77 inches

X95J 4K (LED) – 65, 75 and 85 inches

X90J 4K (LED) – 50, 55, 65, 75 and 100 inches

They can stream 4K video at 120 frames per second, support HDMI 2.1, e-ARC, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), interact with voice assistants Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and use the new Google TV interface.