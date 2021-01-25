Sony to revive production of Xperia Compact smartphones

The Japanese company Sony intends to release a compact flagship smartphone that will compete with the iPhone 12 mini. This was stated on Twitter by the authoritative insider @OnLeaks, whose forecasts have repeatedly come true.

The smartphone will be named Xperia Compact. With a linear size of 140 x 68.9 x 8.9 millimeters, the smartphone will get a screen with a diagonal of 5.5 inches. The phone is credited with a camera unit of two sensors, the main one with a resolution of 13 MP. Xperia Compact will be equipped with a side fingerprint scanner and, unexpectedly for the flagship of 2021, an audio jack.

The exact timing of the compact Sony release is not called, but the premiere may take place in the coming months. The latest small smartphone from Sony XZ2 Compact was released in 2018. According to unofficial data, Sony then had to curtail the line because consumers preferred models with a larger screen diagonal.