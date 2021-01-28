Sony to give out new PlayStation 5 exclusive with Control and Concrete Genie

Sony announced a new selection of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers in February.

Next month, users of the service will receive two games for the PlayStation 5 at once, as well as the fabulous Concrete Genie adventure:

Control: Ultimate Edition – PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Concrete Genie – PlayStation 4

Destruction AllStars – PlayStation 5

Starting February 2nd, PS Plus subscribers will be able to pick up Control: Ultimate Edition. In the new adventure from Remedy Entertainment, players will be sent to a mysterious bureau, which is engaged in capturing and holding paranormal things. The main character was Jesse Fayden, who came to the organization to save her brother but dragged herself into battle with evil forces.

The peculiarity of Control: Ultimate Edition is that the edition includes the content of the released add-ons, as well as an upgrade for the PlayStation 5. So the owners of the new generation consoles will be able to play Control at 60FPS or with ray tracing. However, the game is also available on PlayStation 4, only without improved effects.

The second free game for PS5 owners is Destruction AllStars. Players will get the chance to become the champion of the Global Federation of Destruction by participating in car battles. Only the task of the competition participants is not to overtake the enemy, but to destroy his transport. In Destruction AllStars, there are 16 racers to choose from, as well as several types of cars that differ in speed, maneuverability and combat power.

For a quieter adventure without explosions or destruction, then check out Concrete Genie. The game tells about a young artist who uses a magic brush to save the world from an impending disaster. With its help, the drawings literally become alive and can even help the protagonist in solving puzzles.