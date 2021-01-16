Sony started updating Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 to Android 11

Sony has decided to delight Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 users by releasing Android 11 firmware ahead of schedule.

As reported by our colleagues at XDA Developers, owners of these smartphone models around the world have started receiving the update. The firmware weighs about 1 GB and has build number 55.2.A.0.630, as well as a December 2020 security patch.

There is no official list of changes, but judging by the recall, smartphones received a standard set of Android 11 innovations. That is, this is a new interface, the Conversations section in the notification bar, advanced privacy settings, bubble messages, an updated power menu, the Media Controls panel in the curtain with quick settings and much more.