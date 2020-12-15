Sony started updating flagships Xperia 1 II to Android 11

Earlier this month, Sony released a schedule for upgrading its smartphones to Android 11. And, as promised, now the first on the list has begun to receive the latest firmware.

This year’s flagship Sony Xperia 1 II was the first to receive Android 11. According to users, firmware 58.1.A.0.921 includes the full Android 11 update and weighs in at around 935MB.

The update brought chat tooltips, a built-in screen recorder, sound selection, smart power menu controls, improved privacy controls, and more. Also added a security patch, but for November.

So far, only Xperia 1 II owners in Taiwan have started receiving the update. Most likely, global firmware will begin distribution soon.

Recall that the update will be released at the end of January for the Xperia 5 II and Xperia 10 II, and in February for the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5. There is no information on when the system will be released for the Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus, and other older models.