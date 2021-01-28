Sony releases Android 11 update for Xperia 10 II

Last week, Sony began updating the Xperia 5 II to Android 11, and has now released firmware for its older brother, the Xperia 10 II.

The system received build number 59.1.A.0.485 and has already begun to be distributed to smartphones in Southeast Asia. The update will be released in other regions in the coming weeks.

The firmware weighs 1 GB. The developers added the December security patch to it, as well as all the main innovations of Android 11. This is a new system interface, the Conversations section in the notification bar, advanced privacy settings, bubble messages, an updated power menu, the Media Controls panel in the curtain with quick settings, etc.