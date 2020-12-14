Sony is issuing refunds for Cyberpunk 2077

Sony has begun returning money for Cyberpunk 2077, according to one Reddit user.

According to the author, after contacting Sony support, he was able to return the funds spent on the purchase of the game, and Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from the library and his PlayStation 4. Many portal users confirmed that they also managed to issue a refund, but some are not known reasons were refused.

As a reminder, Cyberpunk 2077 has many technical problems. Patches are released regularly, but the game is still unstable.

The game was released simultaneously in all countries on PC and older generation consoles – PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. On the next-generation consoles – PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series – the game is available through backward compatibility.