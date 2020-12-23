Sony is developing ten film adaptations based on PlayStation games

Sony has decided to get serious about its own gaming franchises and take more universes outside of consoles.

In a comment for CNBC (via MediaPost), Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vincikerra revealed that the company is preparing three films and seven TV series based on PlayStation games. So far, the public only knows about the adaptation of Uncharted and the series based on The Last of Us. Perhaps for the premiere of the sequels of God of War (2018) and Horizon Zero Dawn, gamers will receive the corresponding film adaptations.

Still, Sony is not yet ready to announce specific dates and projects: